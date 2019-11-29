Denver man turns snow into art

DENVER, Col. (CNN) — On a rainy cold day when most neighbors are busy shoveling out. David huhn Is digging in.

“I had heard the reports and was like ok, I gotta think big.”, said Huhn.

The snow is this substitute teacher’s canvas.

“I don’t think we do enough artistic stuff in life. We leave that to the professionals.”

Now, a pop up art gallery captivates this neighborhood for the past six years.

“They travel from miles around to see what the master is up to.”, says one neighbor.

David estimates he’s made about 60 of these sculptures over the past 5 years, each accompanied by a pun.