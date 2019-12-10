Documentation is key, provides clarity for homeowners, consumers

PEORIA, Ill.– A clash over yard debris. A local company and homeowner are scrapping over a tree removal job. The company on the defense Monday, saying the customer didn’t pay for the work they agreed on.

WMBD investigated the claims on this he said-she said handshake deal. This is one example as to why documentation is key in situations like these.

Melodye Foster has lived in her Peoria home for 13 years. Now with limbs, stumps, sawdust and more in her yard, she’s frustrated. She says her tree service company only did a portion of a promised job.

“It’s very sad and yes, I hired them because I thought they looked nice,” said Melodye Foster. “They could probably use the money and that’s why I hired them, but you see now what’s happened. I was trying to be good and help somebody out and this is what I got.”

Drew with a tree service called Semper Fi arranged the business deal with Foster. He says the two agreed on different deals ranging in price for different services and she never paid in full.

“It’s not true,” Drew said on the phone Monday. “If she would have paid what it costs to take down those trees and haul them all away it would be a couple grand, but instead she gave me $900 and they didn’t even give me that they gave me $700. I’m not a bad guy and I’m not looking to get over on anyone.”

Neither had written confirmation of the transaction. The Better Business Bureau says this brings to light how important documentation is.

“The documentation helps to outline what the expectations are when they will be executed, and how we’re going to pay for them,” said President/CEO Jessica Tharp with the Peoria Better Business Bureau. “All of those things, if not in writing, leave grey areas and grey areas lead to disputes.”

If variations occur, the written documentation provides a non-disputable paper trail to easily spot who’s in the wrong.

“When you have that documentation that just helps substantiate what the terms of the agreement were at the time the agreement was made,” said Tharp.

This specific incident is still unresolved.

If you’re ever unsure about a company or business, check with the Better Business Bureau. There’s a national database that collects thousands of businesses and checks their credibility.

A simple search can save you time and money.

President/CEO Jessica Tharp gives two more important details that deals with contracts. She explains more about a short cancellation window and more about lean waivers.