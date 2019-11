PEORIA, Ill.— The Peoria Park District Board approved a sculpture garden at Donovan Park.

The first year will consist of six sculptures. The plan is that every year the park will rotate the six sculptures from local artists, adding an additional three every year.

By year three the park should be filled with 12 sculptures. Trustees said they wanted to make sure this project didn’t cost the city any money.

Instead, it will come front donations and grants.

