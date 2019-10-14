Driver flees Peoria crash, leaves another driver trapped

PEORIA, Ill. — A crash leaves one driver trapped inside her car early Monday morning.

It happened just after 1:45 A.M. First responders found what they consider a major two-vehicle collision. One driver was trapped, the other fled the scene. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to remove the trapped woman in less than 10 minutes.

The crash injured her neck and pelvic area. Paramedics took the unnamed woman to OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

Peoria Police are still investigating. Right now, there’s no additional information on where the driver that escaped might be.