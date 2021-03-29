Durbin says more than 330,000 children in Illinois will be lifted out of poverty with expanded child tax credits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said the just-passed American Rescue Plan will lift 338,000 children in Illinois out of poverty Monday, March 29.

The American Rescue Plan expanded the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for a child under 6, and $3,000 per older child.

The senator said there is too much child poverty in America, and the expanded tax credits will provide much-needed relief to struggling families.

“What it means is a little bit more money, $250-$300 a month per child, and it can make all the difference in the world in terms of that child and how they’re going to be clothed and fed and where they’re going to live,” said Durbin.

Maria Ramirez of Waukegan, Illinois said half of her paycheck goes to childcare. She is a single parent of an 11-year-old, works two jobs, and said the expanded credits will be a huge help.

“I can do extra activities with my son, start signing him up for sports and not worry bout that financial burden or how I’m going to pay for it,” she said.

Durbin says the tax credit is refundable, meaning that low-income people who don’t have any federal tax liability will still receive the money.

“It’s just wrong in America, for somebody to be working hard trying to raise a child or children and still be below the poverty line,” he said.