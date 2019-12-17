East Peoria City Council to discuss the ban of video gaming cafes

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria City Council is considering a ban on video gaming cafes.

At a gaming cafe, the businesses’ primary source of income is video gaming machines, also known as terminals even if cafe owners choose to sell food, drinks, and merchandise as a second form of revenue.

Ty Livingston, East Peoria’s Director of Planning and Community Development, recommends the Council ban the cafes.

The Zoning Board of Appeals voted 5-0 to propose these changes to the zoning regulations and believe the cafes are not in the best interest of the city.

The amendment will be on Title 5, Chapter 2, Sections 3 & 4 of the City Code to prohibit video gaming cafes.

However, the proposed amendment would allow veterans organizations that hold a valid Class V liquor license to operate as a video gaming cafe.

East Peoria City Council meets in East Peoria City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.

