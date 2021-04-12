East Peoria recycling program returns May 3

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Public Works is restarting its recycling program on Monday, May 3.

The program was put on hold last spring due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

Ric Semonski, East Peoria’s Superintendent of Streets, said customers are excited the program is coming back. He said approximately 6% of solid waste is recycled.

“When we stopped doing it, there was certainly a disappointment, but for the bulk of the public they were certainly understanding, and we thank them for that and the city committed to bringing it back, so we’re bringing it back,” he said.

Semonski said accepted recyclables are metal, paper, plastic, cardboard and glass. Items will be picked up on alternating weeks.

The program is no cost to East Peoria residents, but they must provide their own wheeled toter, available at any big box store. The lid has to be blue, and Semonksi recommended spray paint.

“Most of the spray paints nowadays will adhere to plastic so just buy a regular can of light blue spray paint, and spray the lid,” he said.