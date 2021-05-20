Easterseals Fashion Show goes virtual for 66th and final show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of women raising money for kids with disabilities are holding their annual fashion show virtually Thursday night, and it will be the final one in its 66-year history, according to the event’s organizer.

The Easterseals Ladies Auxiliary Virtual Fashion Show starts at 7 p.m. with a countdown starting at 6:30 p.m. The theme is “A Whole New World,” featuring five stores, highlights from the past and a fashionista showcase starring Easterseals kids.

There is also an online auction where you can bid on items like jewelry, toys, photography sessions and a myriad of gift baskets.

Organizer Helen Chadwick said they have raised more than $1.1 million over six decades for Easterseals. She said the fashion show, which had 1000 attendees last time, is evolving next year to the “Giving Circle”, a series of smaller luncheons and dinners “with many features of the original show” in October, February and April. Each event will highlight an Easterseals family.

Chadwick said even though the events will be smaller, their mission will stay the same.

“Going forward we want to keep giving back to the kids, and that’s really the tradition of the Auxiliary, we just want to help support the children and families that get services from Easterseals… We’re still going to keep the spirit of the fashion show going, so it will be an exciting development next year,” she said.

The free event can be accessed here starting from 6:30 p.m.