Easterseals Learning Center students paint pottery in preparation for Black and Blue Ball

GERMAN TOWN HILLS, Ill.– Easterseals is anxiously awaiting for the turn of new century to continue it’s mission of helping Central Illinois kids with disabilities.

In preparation for the Black And Blue Ball, children at the Easterseals Learning Center in German Town Hills got creative with pottery on Thursday.

For any child, painting can be fun, expressive, and exciting.

Over the past 14 years, the Black and Blue Ball has raised $1,789,000 to help local children with disabilities.

Students at ELC were able to paint pottery that will be sold in the silent auction come this February.

Central Illinois is so giving and it’s just one of those events that’s kind of in the middle of winter you know? And everybody is looking for a reason to get out and it’s the party of the winter. Mark Scott, Easterseals Co-chair for Black & Blue Ball

This past February, the Black and Blue Ball silent auction brought in $78,000.

We’re moving into our second century with the Black and Blue Ball which is perfect. It’s the party of the winter and a great way to celebrate. Everyone loves it and it’s definitely a fan favorite with our supporters. Molly Hogeboom, Development Associate | Easterseals

There’s an early bird special running right now for the Black and Blue Ball, which is slated for February 7.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.