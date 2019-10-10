Illinois State Police assisting local police in Lacon investigation

UPDATE: Illinois State Police say the situation on Prairie Street is no longer active.

—————————————————————————————————————–

LACON, Ill. — The Lacon Police Department and Illinois State Police are investigating why an armed man is refusing to leave his home.

UPDATE: Lacon man barricaded in home Posted by WMBD on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

An Illinois State Police Officer tells WMBD the man’s fiance reported the man was intoxicated in his home with a gun. Officials believe he is alone in the home, and at this point no crime has been committed.

In an effort to keep everyone safe, officers are asking neighbors to stay away from their windows. Traffic on Prairie Street near Fifth Street has been blocked to traffic by police.

WMBD has a crew on the scene and will update this story.