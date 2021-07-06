Emergency Management Agency needs help for damage assessment

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. —(WMBD) The McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) continues to assess damages done to homes and businesses in order to receive state funding.

However, only a small handful came out to help on Monday, and that makes the process more difficult.

“We can’t get the assessments done without people. And without getting assessments done, we can’t send the data to the state. So, there can’t be assistance if we can’t get the data,” said McLean County EMA Acting Director Cathy Beck.

The agency needs volunteers to go door to door and ask about damage, while also checking in on online reports.

Bloomington’s Mayor said the volunteer work is important for not just homes and businesses in town, but across the county.

“As people do assess the damage, it’s going to help us in the area be able to petition the federal government, but also the state government for emergency funding. So, it is absolutely critical for people to do that,” said Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe

The deadline for self-assessment forms is due July 9 at 5 P.M. Find it here.