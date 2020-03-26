Emotional, spiritual care team help seniors cope with loneliness, anxiety

TRI-COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services has an Emotional & Spiritual Care Team ready to help those seniors who may be all alone or just need someone to talk to during these uncertain times.

“Fear and anxiety about the unknown can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions,” said Sam Amick, Director of Emergency Disaster Services for The Salvation Army Heartland Division. “Our team can provide an uplifting call to seniors who may not have anyone else to check in on them. We are also there to call those people who could benefit from having someone to talk to and pray with them to help them cope with their anxiety.”

The Care Team will check in on them, make sure they have everything they need and offer a comforting word or prayer.

“They’re just connecting [over the phone],” said Amick. “So it’s important to make people feel that [seniors] are being checked on and that we appreciate them and that we have concern for them. It gives me great comfort that people are connecting with each other during this time of crisis or uncertainty. It gives me great comfort as a caregiver to this community that we’re able to provide that.”

When is this service offered?

This is a daily service, seven days a week. Calls can be made by the team at any time that is convenient for the individual.

Who is this service available to?

Anyone can call us to set up a call for a friend, neighbor or loved one who lives in the Tri-County area.

You don’t have to live in the Peoria area to call. If your senior mother lives in Peoria and you live out of state, you could have us make a call to check in on your mother. Likewise, if you live in town, you can also have us check in on your mother or a neighbor who may benefit from the uplifting phone call.

How do you reach the hotline?

The Emotional & Spiritual Support Team can be reached at (309) 202-5426 or (309) 202-6922 anytime, day or night.