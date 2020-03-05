31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus

Children wash their hands with soap in the western German city of Pfungstadt on August 8, 2009. Washing hands is advised to curb the spread of 2009 H1N1 influenza. AFP PHOTO DDP / THOMAS LOHNES GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read THOMAS LOHNES/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – The best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus is still with good old water and soap.

The CDC advises that people wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face, cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, and regularly clean surfaces.

We came up with a list of songs that have choruses that are at least 20 seconds long to help you enjoy your hand washing.