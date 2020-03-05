31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Children wash their hands with soap in the western German city of Pfungstadt on August 8, 2009. Washing hands is advised to curb the spread of 2009 H1N1 influenza. AFP PHOTO DDP / THOMAS LOHNES GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read THOMAS LOHNES/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – The best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus is still with good old water and soap.

The CDC advises that people wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face, cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, and regularly clean surfaces.

We came up with a list of songs that have choruses that are at least 20 seconds long to help you enjoy your hand washing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Top Videos

100+ Who Care Tazewell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "100+ Who Care Tazewell County"

Understanding Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Understanding Law Enforcement"

COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19"

Easterseals helps Peoria boy find independenc

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easterseals helps Peoria boy find independenc"

State Farm & Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Farm & Coronavirus"

Farm Bureau mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farm Bureau mental health"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News