PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Peoria Redwings pitcher received national attention Thursday, April 1 to talk about her experience and deliver some encouraging words for other female athletes

94-year-old Maybelle Blair is a former pro baseball player who played in the All-American Girls Baseball League. She played as a pitcher for the Peoria Redwings in 1948.

She joined Drew Barrymore via zoom Wednesday, March 31, at 9 a.m. on WMBD/WYZZ.