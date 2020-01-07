Aaron Lewis coming to Peoria Civic Center

Aaron Lewis of Staind performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

PEORIA, Ill. — Country artist Aaron Lewis is set to play in Peoria.

The rocker-turned-country musician will play 7:30 p.m. March 20 at the Peoria Civic Center Theater.

Lewis released his newest album “State I’m In” last year and it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums Sales chart. He is currently headlining the “State I’m In Tour.”

“My songs have always been me wearing my heart on my sleeve, and my emotions on my sleeve, and my misfortunes on my sleeve, my sins on my sleeve,” he said in a statement. “I don’t feel like it would be genuine nor worthy of this crazy ride I’ve been on if it wasn’t.”

Tickets for the Peoria show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They range from $49 to $79 and can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com, or in-person at the Toyota Box Office, located inside the Peoria Civic Center.