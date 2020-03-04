Alex Trebek taking ‘one day at a time’ a year after cancer diagnosis

(WMBD) — Around one year after he told the world he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek provided a health update Wednesday.

In a YouTube video, Trebek said in his “one-year update” that he beat the one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients, which is reportedly only 18%, and said there have been good days and “a lot of not-so-good days.”

Trebek said his doctors told him the two year-survival rate is 7%.

“[My oncologist] was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival,” he said. “If we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible.”

