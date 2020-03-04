Breaking News
Plane crash victims identified; Princeville baseball star among them

Alex Trebek taking ‘one day at a time’ a year after cancer diagnosis

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WMBD) — Around one year after he told the world he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek provided a health update Wednesday.

In a YouTube video, Trebek said in his “one-year update” that he beat the one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients, which is reportedly only 18%, and said there have been good days and “a lot of not-so-good days.”

Trebek said his doctors told him the two year-survival rate is 7%.

“[My oncologist] was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival,” he said. “If we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible.”

“Jeopardy!” airs at 4:30 p.m. on WMBD.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

100 Who Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Who Care"

Communion Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communion Changes"

Pet of the Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet of the Week"

Corona virus impacts formal dress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corona virus impacts formal dress"

Cory's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cory's Story"

Shaun Kink

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shaun Kink"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News