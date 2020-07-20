Alex Trebek to release new book reflecting on life, career

Alex Trebek poses in the press room during the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s new book, “The Answer Is… Reflections of My Life” will release Tuesday, July 21.

In the book, Trebek goes over his 36-year career as the host of the show and some of his favorite moments over the last three decades.

The book will give fans an opportunity to learn more about Trebek and the highs-and-lows that made him the host he is today.

One of the more noteworthy explanations Trebek gives about the book is why the relationship with the studio audience is so important to the show.

“People come to our tapings and they know they’re going to see the game being played, but there has to be more than that, there has to be a personal connection,” Trebek said.

“For 36 years, I have been very much aware of fostering that personal connection. I want them to feel that, ‘hey, you’re here, you’re special to us, you support us, we like you, and we want you to have fun, and we want you to enjoy the show too'”

