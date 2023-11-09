Britney Spears’ “The Woman in Me” remained the country’s top-selling book in its second week of publication, although the pace of sales fell substantially.

The singer’s memoir sold just over 132,000 copies last week, according to Circana, which tracks around 85% of hardcover and paperback sales. The week before “The Woman in Me” sold more than 400,000 physical copies.

Thanks to the popularity of the audio edition, read by Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams, “The Woman in Me” is already a million seller, Gallery Books announced last week. Critics have praised Spears for a compelling account of her troubled life and career, with The New York Times observing that “It’s nearly impossible to come out of it without empathy for and real outrage on behalf of Spears.”