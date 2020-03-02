Breaking News
4th person in Illinois tests positive for coronavirus

Area man competes on “Naked and Afraid” reality show

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man is a contestant on the Discovery Channel’s newest season of Naked and Afraid.

Alex Manard grew up in Champaign, but moved to Colorado to follow his love for the outdoors. The Naked and Afraid episode featuring him aired Sunday night. It’s a survivalist show where people have to fend for food, water and shelter while bare-skinned in the Amazon jungle.

Manard has a form of dwarfism and says it’s one reason he pushed himself to do this challenge.

“To show these kids, to show people with disabilities, they’re not holding you back,” says Manard. “If you want to do something, chase your dreams. My whole life I’ve learned how to adapt to different ways of doing things that a normal person can do easily. You just got to figure out your own way to chase your dreams.”

Manard held a viewing party Sunday at the Champaign city building with friends, family and fans to celebrate his experience.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

caffeine awareness month

Thumbnail for the video titled "caffeine awareness month"

Murray Baker lane closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murray Baker lane closures"

People Enjoying Warmer WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "People Enjoying Warmer WX"

Spring Home Show 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Home Show 2020"

Local community center ends February with Black History Month tribute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local community center ends February with Black History Month tribute"

Local couple decides to take the ultimate leap on Leap Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local couple decides to take the ultimate leap on Leap Day"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News