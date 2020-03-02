Area man competes on “Naked and Afraid” reality show

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man is a contestant on the Discovery Channel’s newest season of Naked and Afraid.

Alex Manard grew up in Champaign, but moved to Colorado to follow his love for the outdoors. The Naked and Afraid episode featuring him aired Sunday night. It’s a survivalist show where people have to fend for food, water and shelter while bare-skinned in the Amazon jungle.

Manard has a form of dwarfism and says it’s one reason he pushed himself to do this challenge.

“To show these kids, to show people with disabilities, they’re not holding you back,” says Manard. “If you want to do something, chase your dreams. My whole life I’ve learned how to adapt to different ways of doing things that a normal person can do easily. You just got to figure out your own way to chase your dreams.”

Manard held a viewing party Sunday at the Champaign city building with friends, family and fans to celebrate his experience.