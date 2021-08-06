Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

FILE – This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have announced early Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, an arrest in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Banes. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The rider of an unlicensed electric scooter involved in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes was well aware that he hit her, fleeing to a repair shop afterward seeking to fix a sideview mirror, authorities said Friday.

Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Boyd, 26, was released under strict supervision following a court appearance on Friday. There was no immediate response to a message left with his attorney.

Police say they built the case on security videotape showing Banes walking in a crosswalk on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in early June when she was struck by the scooter after it ran a red light — a growing hazard in the city.

A police officer who reviewed a video from the scene said in court papers that on it both “the pedestrian and the operator of the electric scooter fall to the ground.” After that, “I further observed the operator stand up, pick up his electric scooter, walk over to the individual lying in the street, and then walk back to his electric scooter and drive away,” the papers say.

Another video showed the “operator of the electric scooter ride from the crash location to Bolt Bike Shop … where the operator is observed interacting with employees of the bike shop and waiting for repairs to the electric scooter,” the complaint says.

The complaint claims that Boyd admitted to police that he was the person in a black hooded sweatshirt seen in the bike shop video.

Banes was hospitalized and died on July 14 at age 65.She had appeared in numerous stage productions, television shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”