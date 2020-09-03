As movies return to the big screen, Dean Richards returns to review them

CHICAGO (WGN) — After several pandemic delays, Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated, “Tenet” is finally hitting select theaters this weekend.

Like all of his movies, it’s visually stunning, but is the story too complex for its own good?

Start off thinking about the new Christopher Nolan movie as sort of a James Bond movie on steroids. At its core, it’s got that kind of feel.

Oscar nominee, John David Washington is a CIA agent tracking down very bad guys who have figured out how to invert energy or make time go backward — a threat to world peace much less capture.

Decorating this basic premise is some of the most imaginative cinematography that you’ve ever seen, but also, a storyline that is unnecessarily complex. With the addition of director Nolan’s preference to use unenhanced, natural sound that is often very difficult to understand, both things make the plot difficult to follow.

I guess if I saw the movie several more times, I’d get it, but you shouldn’t have to see a movie several times.

You should also “feel” for Washington and his co-stars, Kenneth Branaugh, Elizabeth Debicki, and Robert Pattinson. The warmth of “Tenet” is lukewarm at best. I love being visually dazzled, but at two and a half hours, at least make things clear and keep me engaged.

It’s a dean’s list “B-” and, by Nolan’s request, is showing only in theaters.

Disney has gone ahead and turned another of their animated hits into a live-action adventure.

It’s 1998’s “Mulan”, about a young woman who poses as a boy in the imperial army to save her father’s life and bring honor to her family.

Exceptionally written and produced, “Mulan” winds up being one of Disney’s best adaptations. Balancing an exciting martial arts adventure with a story of Chinese tradition, of family, loyalty, and love, but especially an empowering tale of a woman’s spirit to do whatever she sets her mind to do.

Family members of all ages will love this dean’s list “B-” showing only on Disney+.

For other home video picks, if you’ve wondered whatever happened to the good old fashion rom-com, there’s “Love Guaranteed” on Netflix about a cash strapped attorney who takes on a client looking to sue a dating site guaranteeing its users will find love. Rachel Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr., star.

There’s also the Robin Williams documentary, “Robin’s Wish” that will break your heart about the final days of the comedian that took his own life in 2014. It’s a painful but enlightening profile told by the people closest to him that takes you inside the world of depression, dementia, and paranoia.

See it on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

For something special for the holiday weekend, I still can’t believe that Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us, but he leaves us a body of work that’s stunning, including “Black Panther”, “Get On Up”, “Marshall” and the Jackie Robinson biopic, “42.” They’re all streaming everywhere. “42” is back on big screens in select theaters.

