Canton cancels 2020 Art on Main Fine Arts Festival

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton Main Street’s Art on Main Fine Arts Festival Committee announced this year’s festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee met on April 20 to discuss the potential of holding the event on June 6-7 in Jones Park. After discussion, the committee decided this year’s festival will be canceled, and their efforts would focus on launching an enhanced show in 2021.

Gayle Blodgett, co-chair of the festival, said several considerations led to the decision.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision. First and foremost, though, we were concerned about the safety of art patrons who might visit the show, the artists, and the volunteers and committee members who work so hard to put it together,” she said. “Even though the current plan is for some restrictions to be relaxed on May 30 in Illinois, there is still a great degree of uncertainty where we will be at that point.”

Amanda Woodruff, the Executive Assistant and Marketing & Tourism coordinator for the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development, said she was very pleased that most of the artists scheduled to exhibit have already committed to next year’s show, and have asked that their registrations fees be applied to the 2021 event.

“We’re thrilled that so many of our artists will be returning,” Woodruff said. “I think it really goes to show that the Festival is a very popular event among artists from Illinois and surrounding states. We’re very proud that Art on Main was named among the top 100 fine arts shows in the country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, a national publication well respected by artists in America. We will certainly celebrate that next year.”

