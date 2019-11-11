Skip to content
CMA Awards
Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year
Country’s female stars kick off CMA Awards
WATCH: Behind the scenes from the CMA Awards red carpet
CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus win Musical Event of the Year at CMA Awards
More CMA Awards Headlines
Kacey Musgraves wins Music Video of the Year at CMA Awards
Additional performer, presenters announced for CMA Awards
53 things you may (or may not) know about the CMA Awards
Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe
Catching up with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Meet the hosts of the CMA Awards – Carrie Underwood, Reba and Dolly Parton
for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton at CMA Awards
Everything you need to know about the 2019 CMA Awards
QUIZ: The history of the CMA Awards
Frankie Ballard ‘excited, nervous’ to co-host CMA Awards red carpet special