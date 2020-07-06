NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at age 83.
A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday due to a stroke. Daniels, a singer, guitarist and fiddler, started out as a session musician, even playing on Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” sessions.
His edgy, early music raised eyebrows in Nashville, with “Long Haired Country Boy” celebrating marijuana smoking and “Uneasy Rider” poking fun at rednecks. But he softened some verses in the 1990s and in 2008 joined the epitome of Nashville’s music establishment, the Grand Ole Opry.
Latest Headlines
- CityLink confirms positive COVID-19 case, routes not affected
- Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
- TNT’s Sports Bar and Grill to close Peoria Heights location
- Suspect arrested after damage discovered at Peoria Federal Building
- Newsfeed Now: 4th of July party goes viral; Tracking Bruno the Bear