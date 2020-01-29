Country singer Trace Adkins announced as 2020 Evening of Stars special guest

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The American Red Cross announced country musician Trace Adkins as the featured guest for the 2020 Evening of Stars set for April.

Adkins is known for his musical career with hits including “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” and “You’re Gonna Miss This.”

He was also a finalist on NBC’s 2008 The Celebrity Apprentice and returned to win NBC’s 2013 The All-Star Apprentice in which he broke the record for the highest amount of money raised for a charity by an individual in the history of the show, raising $1,524,072 for the American Red Cross.

“We are excited to have a country music legend join us this year,” said Wendy Wilber, Evening of Stars Chair. “Trace Adkins has an interesting and colorful story and guests will enjoy his music and his big personality.”

This is the 27th annual Evening of Stars event hosted by the Red Cross.

“Trace Adkins has been a big supporter of the American Red Cross and we are thrilled to have him as our guest for Evening of Stars. It’s exciting to add him to the spectacular list of stars who have been a part of Evening of Stars over the past 26 years,” said Lyn Hruska, Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region. “The funds raised from Evening of Stars are critical to our mission delivery, and we look forward to a fun night with Trace Adkins.”

Adkins’ appearance will include a talk and a live performance. Those with VIP tickets will have a chance to meet Adkins prior to his stage appearance.

The Evening of Stars is set for 7 p.m. April 29 at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. Tickets may be purchased at redcross.org/EOStickets or by calling (309) 253-8572.