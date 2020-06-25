Gibson City drive-in movie theater holding Garth Brooks concert Saturday

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WMBD)– Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theatre, located in Gibson City, is playing host to Garth Brook’s concert experience this weekend. The theatre sits on 11 acres of green grass right on Route 47 just outside the city limits. It’s about 30 Minutes from Champaign-Urbana and 35 minutes from Bloomington-Normal.

The one-night-only experience presented by EncoreLive is set for Saturday, June 27.

Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in’s manager Ben Harroun said Thursday it’s 11:59 p.m. showing still has available tickets. Price runs $100 per car/truck.

“It’s going to be a good time,” said Harroun. “It’s going to be something unique. I wish we could afford to have Garth Brooks play in person at our theater, but with what he brings in, it’s just not physically possible to do. So, this is the next best option and it’s still going to be a fun show no one has ever seen before on the big screen. We do still have some tickets left over for our late-night show, so if we have night owls who don’t mind coming out late…it’s going to be fun.”

Tickets resumed on-sale Saturday, June 20 through ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Tickets are $100 per car or truck. (All guests must have a seatbelt. No more than six people per vehicle. RVs and limousines not permitted.) The exclusive, family-friendly concert will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local public health mandates. Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans. ​

To optimize your chance to purchase tickets for the drive-in concert, we have collaborated with Ticketmaster on a buyer’s guide. Click here for a full list of instructions and key facts to know before you buy.

Due to high demand, a digital queue will be activated during on-sale. Please remain patient.

Tip: Know which theaters in your area are showing the concert. If your first choice sells out, you will need to enter the queue for another event and time from ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

Early Show 9:00 pm

Gates open approximately 6:30 pm

Parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. The show is expected to be full. Please arrive early.

The show begins promptly at 9:00 pm (no previews)

Get Tickets Tickets on Sale Friday, June 19th at 11 am CT!



Late Show 12:30 am

Gates open approximately 11:45 am

Parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. The show is expected to be full. Please arrive early.

The show begins promptly at 12:30 am (no previews)

​Get Tickets (Coming Soon!) Tickets on Sale Friday, June 19th at 11 am CT!



Garth Brooks is set for a one-night-only concert event to air on-screen at drive-in theaters across North America, only on June 27. The concert, filmed exclusively for this event, will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Produced by Encore Live, the concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. The exclusive concert will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local public health mandates. Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans.



Rules:



Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck. (RVs, 12+ passenger Vans, Buses, Mini Buses, and limousines not permitted.)

All guests must have a seat belt. No more than 8 people per vehicle.

No weapons, legal or illegal drugs allowed.

The Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theater is a non-smoking and vape free environment except in designated areas( area by the Dumpster).



See a staff member for acceptable places to smoke or vape.

Adult Beverages and outside food, drinks, and Snacks are permitted only with the purchase of Food Permit. Special Event/Music Food Permits are $20 per vehicle and will be handed out at the box office when you arrive and check into the theater. They must be purchased at the box office and are cash only. Grilling is still not allowed until IL is in phase 5.



Theater staff reserves the right to move cars as needed.

Guests must follow theater speed limits, cones, and marked lanes.

The advertised start times are approximate and may vary by up to 15 minutes.

Sound is broadcast through FM radio only. (We may have sound systems on each screen depending on weather conditions)

Headlights and exterior lighting must be turned off before the event starts.



Please know how to turn off all of your vehicle’s lights.

Guests must adhere to all theater rules and policies as well as state and local laws.



Guests and staff will adhere to current CDC and state/local guidelines regarding social distancing as it pertains to the following in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19:



Vehicle spacing

Entering/exiting your vehicle

Window guidelines

PPE for staff

Restroom management, guidelines, and procedures



Prepare before you attend:



To limit car battery usage, bring a battery-operated radio to listen to the concert.( we have about 40 rental radios available for $2 or $10 for premium options)

Have hand sanitizer and mask(s) available.

Download the online ticket purchase app. Children should not be left unattended.

Once a vehicle or person leaves the theater, no re-entry will be permitted.

Shows will go on rain or shine.

No refunds.

In the event of severe weather, you will be contacted regarding a reschedule or a potential refund by the event organizer, not the Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theater.

June 29th – July 1st: Series Marathons: Indiana Jones Trilogy on screen 1, Back to the Future on screen 2.

HARVEST MOON TWIN DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATRE

1175 S Sangamon Ave, Gibson City, Illinois 60936, United States

Route 47 South, across from Pizza Hut

217-784-8770

info@harvestmoondrivein.com

