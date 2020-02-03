‘Hamilton’ by the original cast is coming to a film screen near you

FILE – In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of “Hamilton” perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theater. The Walt Disney Company said Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, it will distribute a live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” is hitting the big screen.

Disney is bringing the hit musical, starring the original Broadway cast, to movie theaters on October 15, 2021. It’s not an adaptation: It’s a previously recorded “live capture” of the stage performance from the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, where it first began.

Miranda announced the news on Twitter.

The original cast has a number of now well-known stars, including Miranda (as Alexander Hamilton), Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo.

The music in “Hamilton” blends rap, hip-hop, R&B and classic Broadway to tell the story of the Caribbean-born, French- and Scottish-heritaged Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers. It debuted in 2015 on Broadway to several sold-out performances and it’s still playing, but with a different cast. There’s also a touring version of he show.

“Hamilton” received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has won 11 Tony Awards.