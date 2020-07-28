HBO’s dystopian series “Watchmen” leads all Emmy nominees with 26

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars such as Kerry Washington, Christina Applegate and Rachel Brosnahan have expressed excitement after being nominated for the upcoming 72nd Emmy Awards. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the nominations were announced Tuesday in a virtual show hosted by Leslie Jones.

Washington earned nominations across four categories as a producer and actor. Catherine O’Hara, 66, who was nominated for her role in “Schitt’s Creek” spoke about having such a great part at her age. The parents of the late Lynn Shelton along with her friend and frequent collaborator Mark Duplass paid homage to the director who received a posthumous nomination. Shelton died in May from an unidentified blood disorder.