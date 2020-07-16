“Jeopardy!” airing classic episodes starting next week on WMBD

(WMBD) — Fans of “Jeopardy!” — which aires every afternoon on WMBD — will get a taste of the show’s history for several weeks, starting Monday.

“Jeopardy!” will air several weeks’ worth of classic episodes. Starting Monday, they’ll air episodes from the 1980s, including the show’s premiere episode from September 10, 1984.

The following week, the theme will be “The Best of Celebrity Jeopardy!”; and after that, they’ll air an encore of their first-ever “Million Dollar Masters” tournament from 2002.

“What is incredible about JEOPARDY! is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today,” said JEOPARDY! Executive Producer Mike Richards, in a news release. “I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years – the set, the pace of the game…the mustache! – but the ability to play along is timeless.”

“Jeopardy!” — hosted since 1984 by Alex Trebek — airs weekday afternoons at 4:30pm on WMBD.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected