KISS announces David Lee Roth is joining farewell tour

David Lee Roth is seen at Ak-Chin Pavillion on Monday, September 28, 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)

PEORIA, Ill. — The classic rock band KISS announced fellow rock icon David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to the last leg of the “End of the Road Tour.”

Roth will join the band for its Feb. 15 performance at the Peoria Civic Center. He is best known as the lead singer of Van Halen, and also recently announced a solo residency in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay.

The band’s farewell tour will officially come to a close on July 17, 2021, at a New York location yet to be named. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates listed below.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide throughout their career and said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

Roth reunited with Van Halen for a 2007 tour and last toured in 2015.

