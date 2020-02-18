KISS becomes highest-grossing group to play Civic Center

File, in this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, KISS performs at the the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. In front from left are Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley. Eric Singer is in the back on drums. The rock group will play a Nov. 2019 show in Australia for sharks and eight fans in a small submarine. They will listen through underwater speakers as the band remains above board on a boat.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American rock band KISS became the highest-grossing group or band to play the Peoria Civic Center after a sold-out arena show Saturday.

After 38 years of the venue’s history, the rock group broke the record previously set by the Eagles back in 2004.

KISS is currently on the “End of the Road World Tour.” Fellow rock icon and lead singer of Van Halen David Lee Roth joined the band as their special guest for the show.

“The show was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Peoria Civic Center general manager Rik Edgar. “Thank you to Gene, Paul, Eric, and Tommy for bringing their talents to Peoria. The KISS Army showed up in full force for an outstanding show and we are grateful to have been part of this historic final tour.”

KISS also played the Peoria Civic Center Arena in May 2000. The band’s final tour stop is scheduled for July 2021 at an undisclosed location.