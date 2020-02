LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others killed in a helicopter crash last month will be honored Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony, called “A Celebration of Life,” will begin at 10 a.m. local time, or 1 p.m. ET.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the sold-out public memorial. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The event will be streamed live on CBSN and in the player below.