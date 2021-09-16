Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to host ‘Jeopardy!’ through end of year

CULVER CITY, CALIF (WMBD) — The new hosts of “Jeopardy!” have been selected.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, Mayim Bialik will host several weeks of episodes airing through Nov. 5. After that, Bialik will split hosting duties with Ken Jennings as their schedules allow.

The search for the new hosts began after Mike Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek’s replacement on Aug. 20.

Richards was ousted as the show’s executive producer a week and a half later when podcasts he previously made resurfaced and showed him making demeaning remarks about women and minorities.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died last November of cancer.

The show is in its 38th season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.