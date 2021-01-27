Mel Brooks, Ed Asner, others pay tribute to Cloris Leachman

“Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed.” — Mel Brooks, who directed Leachman in films including “Young Frankenstein.” via Twitter.

“Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling.” — Ed Asner, Leachman’s co-star on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” via Twitter.

“Cloris Leachman was queen of the Amazons and a queen of industry, breaking barriers and inspiring women in film and TV for decades. She was a sweet TV mom and a riot to work with. I will miss you, along with the smiles and laughter you brought everywhere you went, Cloris.” — Lynda Carter, star of TV’s “Wonder Woman,” via Twitter.

“Cloris Leachman could do ANYTHING & was always game. Also, when on ‘Facts of Life,’ she was the 1st person I saw INSIST on a healthy craft service table. Hence her long life of vitality. Thank you for the laughs.” — Dana Delany via Twitter.

“Salute to Cloris Leachman, who brought comedy’s mysteries to the big and small screen.” — Steve Martin, via Twitter.

“So sad over the loss of the brilliant Cloris Leachman…. So hilarious, so cool a person and such a gifted actress. My deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones. Which includes all of us who treasured her amazingness.” — Bob Saget via Instagram.

“God I loved her.” — John Stamos via Twitter.

“As a guest star on The Muppet Show, Cloris Leachman kept the show going despite an invasion of pigs and in The Muppet Movie she opened the door to our standard rich and famous contract. A legend and a great friend. Cloris, we will never forget you.” — The Muppets via Twitter.

“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of my #WeddingRinger Co-Star, the legend #clorisleachman whose career has given us some of the most iconic performances in the history of comedy on the small screen (Mary Tyler More Show) and the big screen (Young Frankenstein). #RIP Legend.” — Josh Gad on Twitter.

“Cloris Leachman had a razor sharp wit that I’ll always admire. Rest peacefully, love.” — Jackée Harry, via Twitter.

“Such a gifted & bold actress. From her brilliant & tender performance in The Last Picture Show, while playing high strung Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show I became a lifelong fan.” — Marg Helgenberger via Twitter.

“Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. From a groundbreaking role on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ to the films of Mel Brooks and her Oscar-winning turn in Peter Bogdanovich’s ‘The Last Picture Show,’ she never lost her ability to shock, delight and surprise us.” — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences via Twitter.

“I became a fan of yours the first time I saw you on tv. And then years later I was lucky enough to work with you and I fell in love with who you are as a person. I will never forget our talks and the time we shared. I love you.” —Maureen McCormick via Twitter.

“The 1st time I met #ClorisLeachman was at a fundraiser. Without even saying hello, she came over to our table & started clearing our plates while we were mid bite. She took them & stacked them on a neighboring table. She did this until everything was gone, then walked away. RIP.” — Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Twitter.