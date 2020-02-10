Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory wins Academy Award

This image released by Netflix shows Zach Ray at work at the Fuyao Glass America factory in Dayton, Ohio, in a scene from the Oscar-nominated documentary “American Factory.” (Netflix via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Oscar for best feature-length documentary has gone to “American Factory,” the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor. It explores many issues, including the rights of workers, globalization and automation.

The Fuyao plant, bought by Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang, employs some 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film gives a close-up look at how the cultures adjust to one another. Tensions rise when the factory doesn’t initially meet production goals, culminating in a bitter fight over the right to unionize.

The name of the Obamas’ company, Higher Ground, flashes by in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves aren’t mentioned anywhere. Neither is President Donald Trump.

When the film received an Oscar nomination in January, the former president tweeted: “It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team!”

“American Factory” beat out “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama.”

