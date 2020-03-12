Peoria Civic Center postpones upcoming events

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center has postponed multiple events.

The events were postponed due to the growing concerns regarding COVID-19, and per the recommendation of Illinois health officials.

The entertainment convention center announced on Thursday that Baby Shark Live, Foreigner, Blue Man Group and Aaron Lewis are all postponed to a future date. The shows have yet to be rescheduled.

All tickets will be valid at the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.