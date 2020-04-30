Peoria’s Corn Stock Theatre tent won’t rise this summer, cancels season amid COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Corn Stock Theatre tent will not rise this summer after the board of directors and staff wrote it’s canceling its summer season due to COVID-19.

Staff said it hopes to postpone all five productions until the summer of 2021.

On Facebook, staff wrote,

It is with [a] heavy heart that we must share this important announcement. We cannot thank you enough for your continued support of Corn Stock Theatre, its different programs, and its mission. Summer 2020 will certainly look different than years past. Corn Stock is dedicated to providing TENTsational entertainment through our various programs and cannot wait for the day when the show can go on once more.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/cstcovidupdate4302020.