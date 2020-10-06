PHOTOS: Remembering rock legend Eddie Van Halen

STUDIO CITY, CA – JANUARY 09: Musician Eddie Van Halen donates 75 electric guitars from his personal collection to The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports music education in public schools across the country, on January 9, 2012 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Musician Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at their dress rehearsal for family and friends at the Forum on February 8, 2012 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 01: Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen perform on stage as part of their 2012 North American tour at Staples Center on June 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 01: Van Halen, Dave Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen perform as part of their 2012 North American tour at Staples Center on June 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 17: Musician Eddie Van Halen attends the Esquire 80th anniversary and Esquire Network launch celebration at Highline Stages on September 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Esquire)

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE – In celebration of a 2015 Summer/Fall North American Tour, Van Halen performed a special concert for Walt Disney Television via Getty Images’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” March 30 on Hollywood Boulevard. Featuring some of the band’s essential rock and roll classics, the concert will broadcast over two nights, March 30 and March 31, on the late night talk show and marks Van Halen’s first U.S. television performance with original lead singer David Lee Roth. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m., ET/PT on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65.

A person close to Van Halen’s family confirmed the rocker died Tuesday due to cancer. The person was not authorized to publicly release details in advance of an official announcement.

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

