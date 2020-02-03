Rock band Tesla coming to Peoria

UNIVERSAL CITY,CA – NOVEMBER 26: Tesla performs at Universal Amphitheatre on November 26 2004 in Universal City, California.(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – American rock band Tesla is set to play in Peoria.

The band will play at 8 p.m. April 22 at the Peoria Civic Center Theater.

2020 marks the thirtieth anniversary of one of Tesla’s groundbreaking acoustic record “Five Man Acoustical Jam.” The band also visited the legendary London recording studio Abbey Road in June 2019 where they performed, recorded, and filmed a semi-acoustic set that will become their next live album, “Five Man London Jam.” The new album honors songs from the original live album combined with the wealth of hit songs they’ve crafted over their 30-year legacy.

The band formed in Sacramento, California in 1984, starting out as City Kidd, until they changed the name to Tesla.

Tickets for the Peoria show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, ranging from $45 to $65. Tickets can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Toyota Box Office, located inside the Peoria Civic Center.