Criminal Minds, Sons of Anarchy actor Timothy Murphy staying busy in Hollywood

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With over 120 credits to his name, Timothy Murphy has stayed busy in Hollywood.

Recently, you might have seen him in S.W.A.T. on CBS, Sons of Anarchy, Criminal Minds, or a new movie on Amazon Prime Video with Bruce Willis called American Siege.

Murphy played Galaan in Sons of Anarchy and Ian Doyle in Criminal Minds.

Murphy, born in Ireland, now lives in Los Angeles, California with his family. He joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan to talk about his favorite career moments, the challenges he’s faced during the pandemic, and what’s coming up for him.

Murphy began his acting career at the Focus Theater in Dublin, Ireland studying the craft for two years. But he said acting wasn’t always his plan.

“I had a really bad stutter as a kid, I could barely talk until I was about 16,” Murphy said. “In college I studied modern history, I love history. I studied business as well, but I wasn’t really into that. Then I headed to America and worked in construction.”

Murphy said his work in construction is what actually made him want to pursue an acting career.

“I had a job in Florida and they were looking for someone who looked like James Dean, and I did look like James Dean in my 20s,” Murphy said. “It was a Molson beer commercial and it was shot in this art-deco region in Miami. There was no air conditioning at these hotels we were shooting. I had a wife-beater on and the sweat would be popping off you after 10 minutes. They start powdering me down. I mean, I’m working with a bunch of roofers in Florida a week beforehand, and now I’m being pampered like this. I said, ‘Well if this acting, I’m getting into this,'” Murphy laughed.

Liam Neeson is another big-name actor who worked at Focus Theater, Murphy said. Murphy also worked as a bouncer in a bar in Dublin during his studies.

Murphy has multiple projects coming up. Two movies are set to premiere this year, Apophenia and The Redeemer.

“Apophenia, I think is going to be a very good movie,” Murphy said. “The Redeemer, I think is going to be a very good western. I may be in S.W.A.T. later, we’ll see.

But while Murphy has stayed business in his career, he said the pandemic has been tough on him both personally and financially. Being from Ireland, he’s hoping he can get back home to see his family this year.

“Financially, not great, obviously. Quite bad, like everybody else. If you couldn’t work from home, you were in a bit of trouble. As an actor, you can’t really work from home. A lot of the sets were closed down, definitely for a year,” Murphy said. “I was lucky to get sporadic work and I seem to be getting little bits and pieces throughout the pandemic actually, which kept me going.”

Murphy is married and has two kids and his siblings across the globe.

“I come from a very close, Irish family. There’s six of us and we’re all like Irish twins. All a year apart,” Murphy said. “My father died a couple years ago and that was the last time I was home. It’s seldom we all get together. It was an amazing celebration of his life.”

Murphy said the whole town of 300 people came to celebrate his father’s life.

“He was well loved. I really miss them all in Ireland,” Murphy said. “My mom is in a nursing home. My brothers and sisters and I are very close. We’re all spread out. My sister Elaine is in Australia, Annie is in Portugal, the others are in Ireland. Hopefully this year we’ll all get together.”

Murphy’s interview aired Tuesday morning on WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois, as well as WMBD News at Noon.