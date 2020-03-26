Summer Camp Music Festival postponed to August

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Summer Camp Music Festival has been postponed to Aug. 21-23 amid COVID-19 concerns.

This is the 20th anniversary of the music festival. It takes place at Three Sisters Park. All tickets for the original May 22-24 dates will be valid and usable with no action taken for the rescheduled event dates.

The Summer Camp directors announced the rescheduling on Wednesday in a statement:

Summer Camp Family,

We hope that you are all staying healthy during this very difficult time.

After careful consideration, it has become increasingly clear that it will not be feasible to host Summer Camp Music Festival the Weekend of May 22-24 as planned. However, we are very happy to announce that we were able to secure new dates of Aug 21-23 at Three Sisters Park.

In addition to that good news, we are even happier to announce that all of our top tier headliners have agreed to perform the new August dates. The vast majority of the rest of our lineup has agreed to play that weekend as well. Due to unavoidable schedule conflicts a small number of our artists may change, but we will be making announcements regarding that in upcoming weeks as we continue to work through this.

All tickets for the May 22-24 dates will be valid and usable with no action taken for the rescheduled event dates. This includes all ticket types: 3-Day GA Passes, Pre-Party Passes, VIP Upgrades, RV Camping Spots, Volunteer Deposits and all current Payment Plans for all ticket types. Our ticketing provider is currently under severe staffing restrictions due to the issues surrounding the Coronavirus (a call center full of people working side by side is not prudent) and as such we are still working with them to figure out how we will handle current ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates. There will be an announcement in the coming weeks regarding this.

It takes an enormous amount of effort to reschedule a festival of this size in such a short amount of time. Our independent company has a small staff that has been working tirelessly to rearrange the many logistical issues between hundreds of artists, vendors, event staff, production companies, subcontractors and more. These amazing people basically rebuilt Summer Camp from almost nothing in a matter of a few short weeks during an increasingly uncertain time for our nation and the world. It really does take an army and we are deeply grateful and fortunate to have such a hard working and dedicated team.

We also can’t tell you how much we appreciate the support and well wishes we have received from you, our SCamp community as we work through these issues. It continues to drive us to produce the best festival possible as we coordinate these additional logistics. We very much look forward to the day these tough, but necessary restrictions on our lives are lifted and we are once again home at Three Sisters Park, celebrating 20 years of Peace, Love and Music with all of you amazing people!

Love and Health to you all!

Summer Camp team