WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

MILAN (AP) — Milan’s storied La Scala opera house opens its 2019-2020 season on Saturday with Puccini’s “Tosca,” which stars Russian soprano Anna Netrebko as the object of unwanted sexual attention from a powerful authority figure.

The plot — part thriller, part drama — evokes #MeToo for the modern ear, as Floria Tosca feels forced to succumb to police chief Baron Scarpia in a bid to save her lover from a death squad.