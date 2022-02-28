BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, March 5, WWE superstar-turned-comedian Dylan Postl (Hornswoggle) is making his way to the Twin Cities.

Hornswoggle joined WMBD/WYZZ’s Matt Sheehan for an interview looking ahead to the show.

QUESTION: We would love to hear how you’re feeling about coming to Bloomington at the Castle Theatre. What can the audience expect from your show?

“This is such a new venture for me. I never thought I would do comedy,” Postl said. “It’s road stories, stories of my life. Obviously, I’m not a normal or average human. My life is very different from most people’s. I never thought of doing it, then people said over time, ‘Hey you should tell these stories to more people.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll try one.’ Then I opened up for WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler, and it went pretty well. Then I opened up for Mick Foley one night, and it went pretty well. Now I’ve done a handful of my own nights. It’s really fun. It’s the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve done. I’ve performed in front of 84,000 people at WrestleMania. This is way more nerve-wracking because it’s a solo act. I can’t blame someone else if something goes wrong, it’s just on me.”

QUESTION: Obviously, you have a lot of professional wrestling experience from the WWE. Are you still getting into the squared circle?

“Every weekend I’m on the road independently. I run my own company, ACW Wisconsin, out of Oshkosh. We have shows once a month. I run a training school three nights a week. Then I do independent bookings all across the country,” Hornswoggle said. “It’s awesome. I still love what I do. I get to travel, wrestle, and I love it. The day I start to not love it, I have to get out.”

QUESTION: You’ve been a part of some crazy storylines during your time with WWE. From Hornswoggle being announced as Vince McMahon’s son, to being the anonymous GM of Raw. What was your favorite storyline you’ve been a part of?

“Probably the Vince’s son angle. It was just so cool getting to work with the most powerful man in professional wrestling twice a week every week for months. I was the main event. It was the 15th anniversary of Raw. I started the show, I had a backstage interview, I had a match, and then the closing shot of that show was me. It’s insane. It’s crazy to me how that storyline panned out and how much fun it was,” Hornswoggle said. “I am one of very few people to pin Vince McMahon. I found out Stone Cold never pinned Vince McMahon. It’s nuts, but it’s awesome. I’m very grateful. I never should’ve made it. I’m not 6″5 250 pounds, but I somehow made what they said was going to be a 6-month thing into nearly 10 years.”

QUESTION: Walk me through your goals regarding your comedy career. Where do you see it taking you over the next few years?

“Man, I don’t know. I’m just doing these for fun, as they should be. I’m doing them to get myself out of that comfort zone. I’ve always hated talking. I’ve always been very uncomfortable with interviews. I still have a mindset that I’m just a kid from Oshkosh, Wisconsin. So talking about me is very weird to me.”

Hornswoggle said wrestling is still his #1 love in life.

“No matter what, but this is way easier on my body,” Hornswoggle laughed.

QUESTION: What do you think of the current product of WWE and the competition it now has from AEW?

“I love it. I still watch it every week. I always say if you’re in the wrestling business, and you don’t keep up with the current product, you’re doing something wrong. My son loves it and watches it. He’s a huge AEW fan and loves Darby Allin. Darby Allin is his guy, like Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio were my generation’s guys. My son Landon is just all in on Darby. To watch wrestling through Darby’s eyes, he’s 12-years-old, is so fun. I took him to AEW last year to a live show and to see him just love it when Darby comes out, he just couldn’t take his eyes off it. He went crazy. It’s just cool to see a wrestling fan like I was. It’s a good dad feeling.”

QUESTION: Are you solely a WWE guy? Or would you be open to debuting in AEW?

“I’m open to whoever reaches out to bookhornswoggle@gmail.com,” Postl laughed. “That’s the truth. I will go to whoever wants the little guy. I just love wrestling. I’ve performed in front of seven, and I’ve performed in front of 70,000. It’s fun every time.”

Postl stands at 4’ 5, the result of achondroplasia, a genetic disorder that is among the most common causes of dwarfism, according to Sports Illustrated.

Tickets for the show can be found by clicking here.