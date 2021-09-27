WWE’s Royal Rumble coming to downtown St. Louis in 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Royal Rumble is coming to St. Louis, and it will take place in the largest venue in the event’s history. The Dome at America’s Center will host it on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that at least 40,000 fans are expected to attend.

Two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches headline the event. The winners go to the Championship match at WrestleMania in Dallas.

The Dome at the America’s Center had a capacity of 66,965 for football games when the Rams played in downtown St. Louis. But, it has been set up to accommodate over 80,000 people for other events.

There are over 120 luxury suites and several thousand club-level seats. It is not clear if those will be included in the Royal Rumble event. Either way, it will be a big show coming to St. Louis.

“St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season,” writes Mayor Tishaura Jones.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center,” states John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events.

Tickers go on sale on October 15 through Ticketmaster. Learn more and register for a presale at: wwe.com/rumble2022

You can watch the event live on the WWE Network. It will also stream exclusively on Peacock.