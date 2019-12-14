Family members asking for the community’s help in finding loved one

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria woman reached out to WMBD stating her brother-in-law, 21-year-old Jon’Perry Hutcherson is still missing after 18 days.

Peoria Police confirm they visited with Hutcherson’s family and they told Police he is missing.

Charlene Williams, who says she is Jon’Perry’s sister-in-law, says Jon’Perry has medical issues and this is a nightmare for her whole family.

Williams says Jon’Perry was last seen leaving Taft Homes and was wearing a black and gray shirt with black pants.

Williams says Hutcherson has been missing for four days.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.