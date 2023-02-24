PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal agents executed a search warrant at Reditus Labs on February 17, according to the latest receiver report filed in the Tazewell County civil case between CEO Aaron Rossi and his former business partner.

The report indicates the government is investigating the company for “various healthcare and other fraud offenses.”

Another Rossi organization, PAL Health, was searched on February 16, according to the receiver report.

A previous court filing indicated Reditus was under federal investigation for its billing and contracting practices. It’s unclear whether the February search warrant is connected to the same investigation.

Reditus shuttered operations in November 2022, citing the ongoing civil dispute. The company received more than $200 million in state contracts for COVID-19 testing during the pandemic.