Fifth man sentenced in connection to the murder of Tommie Forest

The final man charged in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy was sentenced Friday.

Samuel Clay Junior was sentenced to 19 years in prison in connection to the death of Tommie Forrest.

Clay Junior was one of five men who, in 2015, broke into a home and shot Forest; the Peoria High School freshman was staying at a friend’s house that night. Police say the group barged into the home and just started shooting. Forrest was killed and four others injured.

Alex Collins was sentenced to 95 years. Dontarius Berdin was sentenced to 21 years. Kainen Lacy was sentenced to 25 years. Kiangelo Marshall was sentenced to 65 years.