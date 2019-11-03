Firefighter union contract awaits decision, pending legal guidance expected Tuesday

EAST PEORIA, Ill.– An East Peoria firefighter union contract hangs in the balance as city council waits for a legal counsel’s recommendation.

The council sought legal advice after one council member, who is also an assistant fire chief, voted for the approval of contract.

Some councilmen say Dan Decker shouldn’t be allowed to cast a vote, citing conflict of interest. Decker has been on the council since May 2007.

Decker says he’s not a part of the union so should be allowed to cast his ballot.

City council meets this Tuesday at 6 p.m.