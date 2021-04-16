Pekin’s first cannabis dispensary opens

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A cannabis company opened its second location in central Illinois on Friday, April 16.

It’s the first dispensary in Pekin and is owned by nuEra Cannabis, which already has a shop in East Peoria. The company opened a location in Champagne Friday as well.

“Anytime we can add revenue to the roll, certainly we’re excited about that… We have seen some businesses have to close or drop in business in the past year, so to welcome a new business is pretty exciting stuff,” said Amy McCoy, Executive Director at the Pekin Chamber of Commerce.

Keith McGinnis, principal officer at nuEra Cannabis, said the pandemic is driving business, with a lot of people pre-ordering and picking up.

“You order online, and then when you come in, show your proper identification, must be 21, and your order is usually waiting for you,” he said.

McGinnis said the company has donated $100,000 to Illinois Valley Community College’s cannabis production program, which trains students to get into the industry.