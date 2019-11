Farmington, Ill- Residents are being allowed back into their homes along Elmwood Road in Fulton County. They were evacuated Thursday because of a gas main break.

Crews on scene will be digging up the gas main and expect the area to be closed for four to ten hours.

Residents in this area might lose their gas supply for a short time. Ameren crews will be going door to door to relight pilot lights to residents.

This story will be updated.